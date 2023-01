UFC 283 Highlights Video: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 took place on Saturday, January 21, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Watch the UFC 283 highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 283 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill. Hill defeated Glover to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion.

