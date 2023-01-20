UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins | VIDEO

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins.

Both Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill made weight ahead of their UFC 283 main event bout at UFC 283.

UFC 283 full weigh-in results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)