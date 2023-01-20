HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill | Video

featuredUFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno | Video

featuredUFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins | VIDEO

UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins | VIDEO

January 20, 2023
NoNo Comments

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins.

Both Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill made weight ahead of their UFC 283 main event bout at UFC 283.

UFC 283 full weigh-in results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title
  • Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title
  • Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)
  • Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)
  • Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)
  • Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
  • Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)
  • Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Shamil Abdurakhimov (263) vs. Jailton Almeida (232)
  • Luan Lacerda (136) vs. Cody Stamann (135)
  • Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)
  • Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)
  • Zarah Fairn (146) vs. Josiane Nunes (145.5)
  • Daniel Marcos (136) vs. Saimon Oliveira (136)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker