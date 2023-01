UFC 283 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I want to leave my stamp on the world’

On the first episode of UFC 283 Embedded, Jamahal Hill trains for a knockout win. Glover Teixeira enjoys his return to Brazil. Gilbert Burns maps his road back to a title shot. Champ Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champ Brandon Moreno prepare for a historic clash. UFC 283 is on Saturday, January 21.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

