UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

January 20, 2023
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 283 pay-per-view fight card in Rio de Janeiro will participated in the event’s Ceremonial Weigh-In on Friday morning in Brazil.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill takes place at Jeunesse Arena and is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event former champion Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title. In the co-main event, two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim champion Brandon Moreno will meet for the fourth time in a title unification bout. 

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill Official Weigh-In Results

