UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill | Video

Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill weighed in for the UFC 283 main event where they’ll compete for the vacant light heavyweight title.

UFC 283 full weigh-in results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)