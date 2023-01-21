UFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno | Video

Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno weigh-in for the UFC 283 co-main event and their fourth between the two.

UFC 283 full weigh-in results:

UFC 283 full weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Gilbert Burns (170) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Jessica Andrade (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Paul Craig (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

Ihor Potieria (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (205)

Brunno Ferreira (185) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)

Melquizael Costa (155) vs. Thiago Moises (155.5)

Gabriel Bonfim (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)