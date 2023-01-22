UFC 283 Bonuses: Main event earns Fight of the Night

Following Saturday’s UFC 283 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, UFC officials announced the recipients of the $50,000 performance-based bonuses. To no one’s surprise, the main event took home Fight of the Night honors.

Four fighter took home to extra income: Jamahal Hill, Glover Teixeira, Ismael Bonfim, and Jailton Almeida.

Fight Of The Night: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

No more questions about the light heavyweight title were needed after Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira went to battle for 25 minutes.

The back-and-forth contest saw Hill impress with his defensive grappling, often thwarting Teixeira’s takedowns attempts and dealing damage out of both stances. Hill had plenty of success with a left high kick that rocked Teixeira on several occasions. “Sweet Dreams” threw a variety of damaging shots and opened cuts around both of the Brazilian’s eyes, but Teixeira brought his best and never seemed truly out of the fight. In the end, Hill earned the light heavyweight title via unanimous decision.

Performance Of The Night Bonuses

Performance Of The Night: Ismael Bonfim

In an anticipated UFC debut, Ismael Bonfim put the lightweight division on notice with a stunning knockout victory over Terrance McKinney. After a clinical but tightly contested first round, Bonfim turned it up in the second round. Showing technical prowess on the feet, Bonfim consistently seemed a step ahead, and after landing a punch to stun McKinney, Bonfim elevated for a beautiful flying knee that sent McKinney crashing to the canvas unconscious.

Performance Of The Night: Jailton Almeida

Perhaps the heavyweight prospect to watch in 2023, Jailton Almeida passed his toughest test yet with flying colors as he secured a TKO win over Shamil Abdurakhimov. At his suffocating and mauling best, Jailton Almeida controlled the majority of the contest and displayed beautifully patient ground-and-pound. In the second frame, he kept Abdurakhimov on his back, punishing him with strikes to earn another win.

