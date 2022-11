UFC 281 Press Conference Face-Offs Video

Watch Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face-off at the UFC 281 Pre-fight Press Conference.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It features two world title bouts.

