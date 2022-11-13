UFC 281 Official Scorecard: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira was behind on the scorecards when he stopped Israel Adesanya in the final round of the UFC 281 main event on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

All three judges, Eric Colon, Sal D’Amato, and Mike Bell, had Adesanya up three rounds to two heading into the final frame. Between rounds Pereira’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. He went out there and delivered.

After catching Adesanya with a right hand followed by a clean left hook, Pereira poured on the pressure and punches. Adesanya was unable to defend himself and referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight.

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Official Scorecard

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira Scorecard

Newly crowned champions banked UFC 281 bonuses