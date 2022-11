UFC 281 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

The UFC 281 main event fighters, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereira, officially weighed in on Friday morning in New York City.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It features two world title bouts. In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Carlas Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.

