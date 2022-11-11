UFC 281 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two fighters miss weight

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 281 fight card at Madison Square Garden will officially weigh-in on Friday morning in New York City.

The 14-bout fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against familiar kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.

The event also features a lightweight bout with heavy implications. Former interim champion and No. 2 ranked contender Dustin Poirier takes on No. 5 ranked Michael Chandler in a matchup that promises excitement.

Two fighter missed weight on Friday. Ryan Spann came in heavy for his light heavyweight match against Dominick Reyes tipped the scales .6 pounds over weight. Michael Trizano failed to make weight for his bout against Seung Woo Choi weighing 1.6 pounds over the limit.

UFC 281 Official Weigh-in Video

UFC 281 Official Weigh-in Results

Main card

Israel Adesanya (185) vs. Alex Pereira (184.6)

Carla Esparza (114.8) vs. Weili Zhang (114.8)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Michael Chandler (155.8)

Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

Dan Hooker (155.8) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.2)

Preliminary card

Brad Riddell (155.6) vs. Renato Moicano (155.8)

Dominick Reyes (205.4) vs. Ryan Spann (206.6)*

Molly McCann (125.4) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125)

Andre Petroski (185.8) vs. Wellington Turman (185.2)

Early prelims

Matt Frevola (154.8) vs. Ottman Azaitar (155.6)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.6)

Michael Trizano (147.6)* vs. Seung Woo Choi (145.6)

Julio Arce (155.8) vs. Montel Jackson (155.8)

Carlos Ulberg (205.2) vs. Nicolae Negumereanu (206)

* missed weight