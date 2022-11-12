UFC 281 Live Results: Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 results begin at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Saturday November 12, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click on the fight below in the UFC 281 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 281 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 281 fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes on No. 4 ranked Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Zhang Weili.

How to Watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

UFC 281 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Pay-Per-View

Preliminary card prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+/ESPNN

/ESPNN UFC 281 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on ESPN+

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

UFC 281 Results Live from New York City

The UFC 281 live results and live stats load here on fight day.

UFC 281 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday, November 12, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

UFC 281 main event: Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. #4 Alex Pereira

Adesanya (23-1) looks to defend his title for the sixth time against Pereira (6-1) and avenge to previous losses to Pereira in kickboxing, including a knockout loss in their second fight. Pereira plans to continue his meteoric rise in the UFC’s middleweight division and pick up another win over Adesanya.

UFC 281 co-main event: Women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza vs. #2 Zhang Weili

Esparza (9-6) became a two-time strawweight champion when she defeated former titleholder and top ranked Rose Namajunas in her last outing. She’s became the inaugural women’s 115-pound champion bye defeated Namajunas in 2014. She lost her first title defense.

Zhang (22-3) has only lost to Namajunas inside the octagon. He plans to win back the title she once owned and become a two-time titleholder herself.

UFC 281 Results: Adesanya vs. Pereira

Main card (PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Carla Esparza vs. Weili Zhang

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary card (ESPN+/ESPNN at 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early prelims (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)