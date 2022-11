UFC 281 Embedded, Episode 2: The weight cutting begins

On the second episode of UFC 281 Embedded, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya takes in some fine art. Alex Pereira sweats in the fresh air. Michael Chandler eyes redemption at Madison Square Garden and trains with former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman. Champ Carla Esparza embraces the process, and Zhang Weili lands in NYC.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

