UFC 281 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘Adesanya knows how tough I am’

In the first episode of UFC 281 Embedded, Israel Adesanya and his teammates get Jersey tough His foe, Alex Pereira, trains in the Tri-State area as well. Champ Carla Esparza preps to face a powerhouse, Zhang Weili, who simulates fight night in Las Vegas.

UFC 281 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. The fight card is headlined by two world title bouts with the middleweight championship and the women’s strawweight title on the line.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC fight under investigation for betting incident