UFC 281 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

November 7, 2022
UFC 281 Countdown previews the much anticipated main event title fight between middleweight king Israel Adesanya and his former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira.

Adesanya (23-1) is undefeated as a middleweight. His only career loss is to former light heavyweight titleholder Jan Błachowicz for the 205-pound championship. Pereira (6-1) is riding a six-fight winning streak. He also holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including knocking out “The Last Stylebender” in the second match.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight card includes a second world title bout. Strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her belt on the line in the co-main event against former titleholder Zhang Weili.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

