HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC fight under investigation for betting incident

featuredJorge Masvidal predicts that Dustin Poirier will ‘smoke’ Michael Chandler at UFC 281

featuredIslam Makhachev tells UFC to ‘stop playing games,’ casts doubts on champ vs. champ match

featuredPolyana Viana shares Colby Covington bedroom fetish

UFC 281 Countdown Video: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

November 7, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC 281 Countdown previews the featured main card matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler that’s sure to bring fireworks.

Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) enters the match coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 69 last December. Chandler (23-7) snapped a two-fight losing streak in his last outing, defeating Tony Ferguson by knockout in May.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Alex Pereira in a grudge match. Two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her belt on the line against former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 281 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 Countdown Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker