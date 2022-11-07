UFC 281 Countdown Video: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

UFC 281 Countdown previews the featured main card matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler that’s sure to bring fireworks.

Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) enters the match coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 69 last December. Chandler (23-7) snapped a two-fight losing streak in his last outing, defeating Tony Ferguson by knockout in May.

UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces Alex Pereira in a grudge match. Two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her belt on the line against former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 281 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 Countdown Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili