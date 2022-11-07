UFC 281 Countdown Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

UFC 281 Countdown previews the strawweight co-main event title matchup between current division queen Carla Esparza and former champ Zhang Weili who is on a mission to regain the title.

Esparza (19-6) is the two-time strawweight champion. This weekend’s fight against Weili (22-3) will be the first title defense of her second reign. Esparza is riding a six-fight winning streak and is coming off her second win over former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Weili snapped a two-fight losing streak in her last outing, knocking out former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

UFC 281 is headlined by a second world title match. In the main event, middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya faces a familiar foe in Alex Pereira.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

