UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlines Saturday’s UFC 281 Pay-Per-View at Madison Square Garden in New York City against Alex Pereira.

The two have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing including by knockout in their second fight. Adesanya plans to avenge those losses inside the Octagon under MMA rules.

After stepping off the scales during Friday’s UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in, Adesanya and Pereira faced off ahead of Saturday’s main event.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Cold Open Video