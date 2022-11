UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

UFC 281 features a lightweight match that promises to deliver exciting between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former three-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

On Friday, Poirier and Chandler officially weighed in and participated in the Ceremonial weigh-in. After stepping off the scales during the ceremonial weigh-in, Poirier and Chandler faced off ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

