UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

UFC 281 features two world title bouts starting with the co-main event between two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza and former titleholder Zhang Weili.

After stepping off the scales during Friday’s UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in, the two women faced off ahead of Saturday’s championship showdown.

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Cold Open Video