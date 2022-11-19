HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredBellator 288 Results: Vadim Nemkov decisions Corey Anderson to win Grand Prix

featuredUFC Vegas 65 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivak

featuredUFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results: All fighters made weight

featuredScott Coker ‘shocked’ by Anthony Johnson death: ‘He was loved around the world’

UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Slow Motion Video Highlights

November 19, 2022
NoNo Comments

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira this past weekend in slow motion on the latest edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 281 took place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. Alex Pereira snatched the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya in the main event. Zhang Weili became a two-time strawweight champion in the co-main event when she submitted Carla Esparza.

The fight card also featured a lightweight bout between former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier and former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker