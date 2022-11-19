UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Slow Motion Video Highlights

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira this past weekend in slow motion on the latest edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 281 took place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event was headlined by two world title bouts. Alex Pereira snatched the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya in the main event. Zhang Weili became a two-time strawweight champion in the co-main event when she submitted Carla Esparza.

The fight card also featured a lightweight bout between former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier and former three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)