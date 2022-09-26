HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira official event poster released

September 26, 2022
In a fight that’s shaping up to be one of the bigger grudge matches in recent UFC history, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya takes on Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 main event.

Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing including a knockout win in their second fight. The title fight seems personal to both men.

UFC 281 features a second world championship match as women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza puts her title on the line against former titleholder Zhang Weili. The fight card also includes a lightweight bout with significant implications in the 155-pound weight class. Former interim champion and No. 2-ranked contender Dustin Poirier faces former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

On Sunday, the fight promotion released the official UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira event poster via social media.

