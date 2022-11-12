HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

featuredUFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

featuredUFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 281 Co-Main Event Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili

UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Cold Open Video

November 12, 2022
NoNo Comments

Ron Perlman narrates the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira cold open, featuring back-to-back title fights at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

Headlining the main card, is a middleweight showdown years in the making between current champion Israel Adesanya and familiar foe Alex Pereira for the right to call themselves the division king. Next, we have top strawweight talent in the co-main event as current division queen Carla Esparza is set to defend her title against former champ Zhang Weili. Plus, a lightweight matchup that is sure to be fireworks is slotted for the featured main card bout as Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will face off.

UFC 281 Cold Open

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 281 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker