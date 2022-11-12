UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Cold Open Video

Ron Perlman narrates the UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira cold open, featuring back-to-back title fights at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden.

Headlining the main card, is a middleweight showdown years in the making between current champion Israel Adesanya and familiar foe Alex Pereira for the right to call themselves the division king. Next, we have top strawweight talent in the co-main event as current division queen Carla Esparza is set to defend her title against former champ Zhang Weili. Plus, a lightweight matchup that is sure to be fireworks is slotted for the featured main card bout as Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will face off.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

