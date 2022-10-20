HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 280 Pre-fight Press Conference Video

October 20, 2022
Watch the UFC 280: Pre-Fight Press Conference live featuring main card fighters Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, TJ Dillashaw and more!

UFC 280 takes place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and features two world title bouts. The vacant lightweight title is on the line in the main event as former champion Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev. In the co-main, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Also on the fight face, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan faces rising start Sean O’Malley.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

