UFC 280 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two title fights officially set

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 280 fight card at Etihad Arena officially weighed in on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 280 features two world title bouts. The vacant lightweight title is on the line in the main event as former champion Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev. In the co-main, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling faces former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw. Also on the fight card, former bantamweight champ Petr Yan faces rising star Sean O’Malley.

The featherweight bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida was canceled due to weight-cutting issues for Tukhugov.

UFC 280 Official Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 280 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Islam Makhachev (154.5)

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135)

Petr Yan (136) vs. Sean O’Malley (135.5)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)* vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)

*Alexander Volkanovski (155) – main event backup

Preliminary Card

Belal Muhammad (170) vs. Sean Brady (171)

Makhmud Muradov (185.5) vs. Caio Borralho (186)

Volkan Oezdemir (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (206)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)

Armen Petrosyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185)

Muhammad Mokaev (126) vs. Malcolm Gordon (126)

Karol Rosa (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

UFC 280 Pre-fight Press Conference Video