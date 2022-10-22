UFC 280 Live Results: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

UFC 280 results begin live at t 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Saturday October 22, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Click on the fight below in the UFC 280 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 280 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 280 fight card is topped by two world title bouts. In the main event, former lightweight champion and No. 1-ranked contender Charles Oliveira takes on No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev for the vacant title. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line against former two-time titleholder T.J. Dillashaw.

How to Watch UFC 80: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

UFC 280 main card start time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV

PPV UFC 280 prelims start time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on ESPN+ /ESPNEWS

UFC 280 Results Live from Abu Dhabi

UFC 280 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The fight card is topped two title bouts.

UFC 280 main event: #1 Charles Oliveira vs. #4 Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) was stripped of the 155-pound title in his last outing after failing to make weight by a half-pound at UFC 274 in May. He defeated Justin Gaethje to remain the top contender in the division but the title became vacant. He plans on winning it back.

He steps into the cage opposite No. 4-ranked Islam Makhachev (22-1), who is looking to extend his 10-fight winning streak and win the title in the process.

UFC 280 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 280 Results: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

UFC 280 Results – Main Card (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on ESPN+ PPV)

Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira via submission (head and arm choke), Round 2 – 3:16 for the vacant UFC lightweight title

Aljamain Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw via TKO, Round 2 – 3:44 to retail the UFC bantamweight title

Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Vegas 61 Results – Preliminary Card (10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT on ESPN+/ESPNEWS)