UFC 280: Joe Rogan being replaced by Paul Felder

October 17, 2022
Joe Rogan is usually a staple at UFC pay-per-views, but that won’t be the case for UFC 280.

According to MMA Fighting, who confirmed the news, “Rogan decided several years ago that he no longer wanted to endure the long travel required for international shows so the UFC has rotated in a group of commentators to replace him whenever the promotion travels outside the United States.”

Instead of Rogan, fans will get the former lightweight fighter, turned broadcaster, Paul Felder.

Rogan recently skipped UFC 275 in Singapore and was replaced by Michael Bisping then.

Here’s the full UFC 280 fight card, at press time.

Main card

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev (vacant lightweight title)

Aljamain Sterling (C) vs TJ Dillashaw (bantamweight title)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot (lightweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot (women’s flyweight)

Prelims

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov (light heavyweight)

Zubaira Tukhugov vs Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (welterweight)

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson (middleweight)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcolm Gordon (flyweight)

Karol Rosa vs Lina Lansberg (women’s bantamweight)

