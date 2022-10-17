UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.

Yan (16-3) hopes to rebound from a split decision loss to champion Aljamain Sterling in his last fight. It’s a risky decision for Yan to fight a much lower ranked opponent, but a win over O’Malley would solidify the former champion’s place at the top of the rankings.

