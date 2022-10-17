HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 280 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

October 17, 2022
UFC 280 Countdown previews the much anticipated lightweight showdown in the main event as former division champion Charles Oliveira battles Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) was stripped of the 155-pound title at UFC 274 in May after missing weight by a half pound during the official weigh-in. While he finished Justin Gaethje in the first round, the lightweight title became vacant. With a win on Saturday, Oliveira would become a two-time UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev (22-1) is ranked No. 4 in the division and brings an impressive 10-fight winning streak with him. The 31-year old Russian plans to leave Abu Dhabi with the strap.

UFC 280 Countdown: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

