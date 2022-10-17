UFC 280 Countdown Video: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 Countdown previews the much anticipated lightweight showdown in the main event as former division champion Charles Oliveira battles Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) was stripped of the 155-pound title at UFC 274 in May after missing weight by a half pound during the official weigh-in. While he finished Justin Gaethje in the first round, the lightweight title became vacant. With a win on Saturday, Oliveira would become a two-time UFC lightweight champion.

Makhachev (22-1) is ranked No. 4 in the division and brings an impressive 10-fight winning streak with him. The 31-year old Russian plans to leave Abu Dhabi with the strap.

UFC 280 Countdown: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

UFC 280 Countdown Video: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw