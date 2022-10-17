UFC 280 Countdown Video: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

UFC 280 Countdown previews the co-main event clash in the bantamweight division, as rights to the belt are on the line when current champion Aljamain Sterling faces off with former division king T.J. Dillashaw.

Dillashaw (17-4) returned after a two-year suspension in July 2021 and picked up a split decision win over Cory Sandhagen. Considering his history atop the division, the win over Sandhagen was enough to earn the former champion a title shot. He looks to regain what was once his.

Sterling (21-3) enters Saturday’s championship bout riding a seven-fight winning streak. Sterling captured the title at UFC 259 in March 2021 after then-champion Petr Yan was disqualified for the use of an illegal knee. Sterling edged out Yan in the rematch in April. He looks to build on his legacy by defeating another former titleholder.

UFC 280 Countdown: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

