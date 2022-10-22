HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 280 Bonuses: Islam Makhachev earns an extra $50,000 for championship win

October 22, 2022
UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses during the UFC 280 Post-fight Press Conference on Saturday. Islam Makhachev, Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan, and Belal Muhammad earned the $50,000 checks.

UFC 280 Fight of the Night

Fight of the Night honors went to the bantamweight bout between former champion Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. Both fighters had their opponent hurt during the fight. After fifteen minutes of back-and-forth action, the judges score the fight for O’Malley by split decision.

Performance of the Night

Islam Makhachev was crowned the New UFC lightweight champion in the fight card’s main event. He submitted Charles Oliveira in the second round to extend his winning streak to 11-consecutive wins. If you submit the all-time UFC leader in submissions, you get a bonus.

After dropped Oliveira with a counter right hand, Makhachev locked on a head-and-arm choke that force the former titleholder to tap out.

Performance of the Night

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad banked a bonus for his second-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Sean Brady. Muhammad hurt Brady with crisp boxing and unloaded combination after combination until the referee stepped in.

UFC 280 took place on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 13,400 spectators filled the arena marking the 26th consecutive sellout for the fight promotion.

