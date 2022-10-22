UFC 280: Aljamain Sterling bests TJ Dillashaw after shoulder dislocation

Aljamain Sterling won yet another controversial title fight when he secured a TKO finish after TJ Dillashaw dislocated his shoulder.

Here’s what happened.

They came out swinging to start the round but an early takedown by Sterling proved this was going to be his fight to lose. It appeared that something on Dillashaw might be injured, perhaps a dislocated arm as Dillashaw was making awkward motions with his arm. From top position Sterling secured nasty strikes and Sterling took control of Dillashaws back and the referee took a close look. Sterling let go of the choke and they scrambled but Sterling maintained control again. Dillashaw had absolutely nothing to show. With just seconds left in the round they got back to their feet and it was clear Dillashaw’s shoulder was out and he was desperate to just make it long enough to have his corner pop it back in.

And that’s exactly what they tried to do between rounds. The doctor came to look at Dillashaw after Dillashaw’s corner was able to work it back into place and the fight continued.

Despite Dillashaw’s arm getting popped back into place, the fight didn’t change much. Sterling got Dillashaw easily back to the canvas and it was a near identical performance to round one. Halfway through the round a big slam from Sterling popped Dillashaw’s shoulder back out of place. But after an onslaught of strikes the referee stopped the fight and Sterling retained his title.

THE BW KING REIGNS SUPREME 👑@FunkMasterMMA gets it done over TJ Dillashaw!! #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/UGjTI0YBQC — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022

Dillashaw was returning after a long layoff due to injury after winning a split decision in his return following a two-year suspension for PED use. The former champion was looking to prove he still has what it takes to hold the title.

Sterling was looking for his second title defense, the first since defeating the former champion Petr Yan in their rematch.

