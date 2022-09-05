UFC 279 Live Results: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 results begin live at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 10, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Click on the fight below in the UFC 279 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 279 written results . In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.

The UFC 279 fight card is topped by a welterweight throwdown between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz.

How to Watch UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz

UFC 279 main card start time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Pay-Per-View UFC 279 prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and ESPNews

and ESPNews UFC 279 early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 279 Results Live from Las Vegas

UFC 279 Results: When, Where, and Who?

UFC 279 takes place on Saturday, September 10, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight card is topped by a welterweight showdown.

UFC 279 main event: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) has blasted his way to a spotless record in the Octagon with wins over the likes of Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, and Gilbert Burns. Currently sitting at No. 3 in the UFC welterweight division, he has his eyes fixed on current champ Kamaru Usman. He must first shut down the challenge of fan favorite Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event.

Nate Diaz (20-13) is a UFC enigma. His record is mediocre. He’s never won a UFC championship. But his tenacious, bad-boy style draws fans in droves or repels them en masse just the same. Always at odds with the UFC brass, Diaz looks to upset Chimaev and quite possibly walk away into the sunset. This is the final fight on his current UFC contract.

UFC 279 co-main event: Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson

Li Jingliang (19-7) is consistently flirting with the top ten of the welterweight division, but hasn’t been able to bust down the door. At UFC 279, he welcomes Tony Ferguson to the welterweight division, looking to win in impressive fashion and ensconce himself in the upper echelon of the 170-pound class.

Meanwhile, Ferguson (25-7) is looking to breath no life into his career. Once one of the most feared fighters in the lightweight division, he las now lost four consecutive bouts. Moving up a division, Ferguson looks to Jingliang as the first step in finding a new home for his talents.

UFC 279 Live Results & Fight Card

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 – Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Main Event – Welterweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Co-Main Event – Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson

Li Jingliang vs. Tony Ferguson Catchweight (180 lbs): Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Women’s Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba

UFC 279 Results – Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and ESPNews)

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Catchweight (220 lbs): Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Middleweight: Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

UFC 279 Results – Early Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass)

Women’s Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili

Women’s Strawweight: Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

