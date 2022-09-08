HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White details backstage altercations that led to the UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference cancellation

featuredUFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference comes to an abrupt halt, ‘for everyone’s safety’

featuredUFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Pre-fight Press Conference Video

Nate and Nick Diaz - Diaz Brothers

featuredDana White: ‘The Diaz Brothers are legends in this sport’

UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference comes to an abrupt halt, ‘for everyone’s safety’

September 8, 2022
NoNo Comments

Thursday’s UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference came to an abrupt halt with UFC president Dana White making the decision to cancel the media event.

The press conference got off to a strange start with fighters being brought out two at a time instead of all of them at once. Only two fighters took the stage: Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. The name plates were changed to Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, but neither fighter came out.

After a brief discussion, White announced that the press conference had been cancelled for ‘everybody’s safety.’

“This thing ain’t gonna happen. I apologize everybody,” White told those in attendance. “I’m in weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company. Trust me when I tell you, this is the right decision not to do this press conference right now… For everybody’s safety, this is the right decision.”

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Dana White’s takes mystery call?!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA