UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference comes to an abrupt halt, ‘for everyone’s safety’

Thursday’s UFC 279 Pre-fight Press Conference came to an abrupt halt with UFC president Dana White making the decision to cancel the media event.

The press conference got off to a strange start with fighters being brought out two at a time instead of all of them at once. Only two fighters took the stage: Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez. The name plates were changed to Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev, but neither fighter came out.

After a brief discussion, White announced that the press conference had been cancelled for ‘everybody’s safety.’

“This thing ain’t gonna happen. I apologize everybody,” White told those in attendance. “I’m in weird waters here. This has never happened in the history of this company. Trust me when I tell you, this is the right decision not to do this press conference right now… For everybody’s safety, this is the right decision.”

