UFC 279 Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following Saturday’s UFC 279 Pay-Per-View at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the big winners and UFC president Dana White will take part in the event’s post-fight press conference.

The UFC 279 fight card was topped by a welterweight throwdown between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz. But then all hell broke loose, the UFC 279 fight card was reshuffled, leaving Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson as the revamped UFC 279 main event.

Diaz tapped out Ferguson in the fourth round. It was Diaz’ final fight on his UFC contract.

