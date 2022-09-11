UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev subs Kevin Holland easily in the first round

It was a journey to get here, but after three days of craziness, UFC fans got to see Kevin Holland step into the Octago with Khamzat Chimaev.

The crowd, knowing the full story boo’d Chimaev even more he was out of the tunnel.

Rogh out of the bat Chimaev took Holland to the canvas. A wild scramble ensued and Chimaev landed in top position. USA chants rang out as the crowd rallied for Holland. Back to their feet and they scrambled again, this time landing in the center of the cage with Chimaev ahold of Holland’s neck. Without letting go the pair roll through the Octagon, Hollan eventually taping to the choke in the very first round.

Chimaev and Holland embraced after the fight, settling the drama once and for all.

OFFICIAL RESULTS: Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland via submission (d’arce choke), Round 1 – 2:13

“Hey what now, say something,” Chimaev said on the mic after the the fight.

In a week of first, the top three UFC fights were completely shuffled due to Chimaev missing weight for his previously scheduled headlining bout with Nate Diaz. But after the fight was scrapped the UFC nabbed Holland as a replacement. Holland was originally slated to fight Daniel Rodriguez but that was re-arranged to Rodriquez vs. Li Jinglian.

Chimeav and Holland got into it backstage at UFC 279, starting an all-out brawl with more than 100 people, according to UFC president Dana White who ultimately scrapped the presser for the safety of all involved.

