UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 4: ‘Khamzat is coming to kill’

September 8, 2022
On the fourth episode of UFC 279 Embedded, Darren Till arrives to train with Khamzat Chimaev. Tony Ferguson feels out the Octagon. Daniel Rodriguez and Kevin Holland preview their bout. UFC 279 stars open up at media day. Nate Diaz flexes for the camera.

UFC 279 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and his headlined by a welterweight bout between the unbeaten Chimaev and Diaz.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

