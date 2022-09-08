HOT OFF THE WIRE

UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 3: Tony Ferguson’s got jokes

September 7, 2022
On the third episode of UFC 279 Embedded, Li Jingliang trains in quiet, then shops for suits. Tony Ferguson mixes it up in the PI. Khamzat Chimaev signs posters, Johnny Walker goes for speed. Macy Chiasson and Kevin Holland land in Las Vegas.

UFC 279 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and his headlined by a welterweight bout between the unbeaten Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I hope he wants to kill me’

UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Eat your motherf**king vegetables’

