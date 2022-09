UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Eat your motherf**king vegetables’

On the second episode of UFC 279 Embedded, Khamzat Chimaev brings his entire team to Las Vegas. Li Jingliang cooks for friends. Ion Cutelaba spends Labor Day at work. Johnny Walker teams up with Tony Ferguson. Nate Diaz feeds his crew.

UFC 279 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The main event between Diaz and Chimaev is the final fight on Diaz’ UFC contract.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Georges St-Pierre: ‘You can never count Nate Diaz Out’