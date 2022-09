UFC 279 Embedded, Episode 1: ‘I hope he wants to kill me’

On the first episode of UFC 279 Embedded, Nate Diaz settles into his Vegas digs. Khamzat Chimaev turns the PI into a shark tank and soundstage. Li Jingliang extends his work trip. Johnny Walker considers a move to heavyweight. Chimaev stays on target.

UFC 279 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. The main event between Diaz and Chimaev is the final fight on Diaz’ UFC contract.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

