UFC 279 Embedded: Behind the scenes press conference blow up!

The UFC 279 Embedded crew goes behind the scenes at Thursday’s backstage blow-up that led to the cancellation of the pre-fight press conference. Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz went at each other, leaving security with an untenable situation.

Watch on and follow through the UFC 279 official and ceremonial weigh-ins, as Chimaev missed weight and the dominoes began to fall, leading to a completely revamped UFC 279 fight card.

UFC 279 Live Results: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

(Video courtesy of UFC)