HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dan Hooker Colby Covington

featuredDan Hooker roasts ‘little rat’ Colby Covington

featuredJake Paul: ‘People can make more money in boxing than in the UFC’

featuredDana White details office meeting with Nate Diaz, wishes him the best in whatever he does

featuredBelal Muhammad says ‘fat’ Khamzat Chimaev needs to be more disciplined

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Slow Motion Highlights

September 16, 2022
NoNo Comments

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson this past weekend in slow motion on the latest edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 279 took place on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by a welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. In the co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who badly missed weight for the event, defeated Kevin Holland.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Dana White details office meeting with Nate Diaz, wishes him the best in whatever he does

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Nate Diaz blasts Khamzat Chimaev as “lame, scared, boring rookie!”

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
RECENT EVENTS
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA
Nerdcore Movement
Living a Stout Life