UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Slow Motion Highlights

Relive some of the most exciting exchanges and moments from UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson this past weekend in slow motion on the latest edition of ‘Fight Motion.’

UFC 279 took place on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and was headlined by a welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson. In the co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who badly missed weight for the event, defeated Kevin Holland.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

