HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khamzat Chimaev Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor rips Khamzat Chimaev, praises Nate Diaz after UFC 279 shake-up

UFC 279 results – Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

featuredUFC 279 Live Results: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

featuredUFC 279 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

featuredUFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Cold Open Video

September 10, 2022
NoNo Comments

Ron Perlman narrates the UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson cold open, featuring back-to-back bangers leading the way on the main card, as Octagon legends Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson are set to face off in a matchup years in the making in the main event. Plus, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev looks to keep his win-streak alive as he faces fan favorite Kevin Holland in a co-main event matchup you will not want to miss.

Conor McGregor rips Khamzat Chimaev, praises Nate Diaz after UFC 279 shake-up

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Dana White’s takes mystery call?!

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA