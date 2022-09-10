UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Cold Open Video

Ron Perlman narrates the UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson cold open, featuring back-to-back bangers leading the way on the main card, as Octagon legends Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson are set to face off in a matchup years in the making in the main event. Plus, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev looks to keep his win-streak alive as he faces fan favorite Kevin Holland in a co-main event matchup you will not want to miss.

Conor McGregor rips Khamzat Chimaev, praises Nate Diaz after UFC 279 shake-up

