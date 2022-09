UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

The athletes competing on tomorrow’s UFC 279 fight card participated in the event’s ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds during the official weigh-in, the fight card saw a major shake up. Tony Ferguson now faces Nate Diaz in the main event while Chimaev takes on Kevin Holland in the co-headliner. Ferguson’s original opponent, Li Jingliang, got an opponent switch as well and will now face Holland’s original opponent Daniel Rodriguez.

