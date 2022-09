UFC 279 Countdown Video: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 Countdown previews the much anticipated welterweight showdown in the main event, as rising star Khamzat Chimaev looks to stay undefeated when he faces off with Octagon legend Nate Diaz in a matchup you will not want to miss.

The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be the final fight on Diaz’ UFC contract.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

