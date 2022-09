UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Pre-fight Press Conference Live Video

Watch the UFC 279: Pre-Fight Press Conference live at 7pm ET / 4pm PT featuring main card fighters Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Li Jingliang, Tony Ferguson and UFC president Dana White.

UFC 279 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight bout between undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and octagon veteran Nate Diaz.

Nate Diaz is ‘ready to rock and roll’ in UFC 279 main event