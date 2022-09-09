UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

UFC 237 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a welterweight bout between the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and octagon veteran Nate Diaz. The fight fighter is expected to step on the scales at noon ET.

UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz (171)

Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)

Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179)

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa (146)

Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214)

Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (185.5)

Jake Collier (265) vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims