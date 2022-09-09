UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.
UFC 237 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a welterweight bout between the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and octagon veteran Nate Diaz. The fight fighter is expected to step on the scales at noon ET.
UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Video
UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Results
Main Card
- Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz (171)
- Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)
- Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179)
- Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
- Johnny Walker (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)
Preliminary Card
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa (146)
- Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214)
- Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (185.5)
- Jake Collier (265) vs. Chris Barnett
Early Prelims
- Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
- Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs. Alateng Heili (135)
- Elise Reed (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (113.5)
- Darian Weeks (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)