UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz Official Weigh-in Results and Live Video

September 9, 2022
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz fight card will officially weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas.

UFC 237 takes place at T-Mobile Arena and is headlined by a welterweight bout between the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and octagon veteran Nate Diaz. The fight fighter is expected to step on the scales at noon ET.

UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Video

UFC 279 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz (171)
  • Tony Ferguson (171) vs. Li Jingliang (170.5)
  • Kevin Holland (179.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (179)
  • Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Johnny Walker (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card

  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa (146)
  • Jailton Almeida (216.5) vs. Anton Turkalj (214)
  • Denis Tiuliulin (186) vs. Jamie Pickett (185.5)
  • Jake Collier (265) vs. Chris Barnett

Early Prelims

  • Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont
  • Chad Anheliger (135.5) vs. Alateng Heili (135)
  • Elise Reed (115.5) vs. Melissa Martinez (113.5)
  • Darian Weeks (170.5) vs. Yohan Lainesse (171)

