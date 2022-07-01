UFC 276 Weigh-in Video: Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 1, 2022
The fighters competing in Saturday’s UFC 276 co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway, officially weighed in on Friday.

Both fighters tipped the scales at 144.5 pounds for their trilogy bout. Volkanovski captured the title by defeated Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 245 in December 2019. In the rematch, Volkanovski narrowly defeated Holloway by spit decision. Some felt the decision was controversial. On Saturday, Holloway gets a chance to redeem himself.

