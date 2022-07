UFC 276 Main Event Weigh-in Video: Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier

The fighters competing in Saturday’s UFC 276 main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 2 ranked Jared Cannonier officially weighed in on Friday.

Adesanya weighed in at 183.5 pounds while Cannonier tipped the scales one pound heavier at 184.5 pounds. See how they looked on the scales.

