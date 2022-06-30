UFC 276 Main Event Face-off Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Following Thursday’s UFC 276 Pre-fight Press Conference, the main event fighters faced off before Friday’s weigh-ins and Saturday’s event.

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier come face to face.

UFC 276 takes place on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title bouts. Adesanya puts his title on the line in the main event against Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski faces former titleholder Max Holloway in a trilogy bout.

